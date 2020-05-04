Global Acrylic Fiber Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acrylic Fiber market.

Acrylic fibers are synthetic fibers made from a polymer (polyacrylonitrile) with an average molecular weight of ~100,000, about 1900 monomer units.

The gel dyeing segment is projected to see a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a significantly large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2017 and 2025.

The apparels sector is the biggest downstream user of the market and is projected to observe a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii (Aksa)

Dralon

Aditya Birla

Jilin Chemical Fiber

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL

Exlan Japan

Kaneka

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman Acrylics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Fiber Form

Staple

Filament

By Dyeing Method

Acid

Gel

Undyed

By Blending

Wool

Cotton

Others

Segment by Application

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

