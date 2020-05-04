Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive End-Point Authentication market.

End-point authentication is a type of mechanism, which is used to detect or verify a networks external source or remote connecting device. This allows only authorized end-point devices to be connected to specific networks. Through the use of security systems, authentication mechanisms are implemented, which identify and grant access in specific network environments to the frequent remote users. End-point authentication helps in not only identifying the user but also the connecting device logged on to the network.

The markets of Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are growing at a good pace owing to the increase in automotive production and demand for advanced safety features in these regions.

The global Automotive End-Point Authentication market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive End-Point Authentication volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive End-Point Authentication market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Fitbit

Fujitsu

Garmin

Sonavation

Hitachi

Nuance Communications

Safran

Samsung Electronics

Symantec

Synaptics

VOXX International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biometric Vehicle Access

Smartphone Applications

Automotive Wearables

Segment by Application

Passenger car

Electric vehicle

