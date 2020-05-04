Global Bulk Terminals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bulk Terminals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bulk Terminals Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bulk Terminals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Bulk Terminals market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Bulk Terminals market.”

A container port or container terminal is a facility where cargo containers are transshipped between different transport vehicles, for onward transportation. The transshipment may be between container ships and land vehicles, for example trains or trucks, in which case the terminal is described as a maritime container port. Alternatively the transshipment may be between land vehicles, typically between train and truck, in which case the terminal is described as an inland container port.

The Asia Pacific bulk market volume throughput was pegged at more than 6400 million tons in 2017 and is projected to see a CAGR of 3.8% to reach almost 9700 million tonnes by the end of 2025.

The global Bulk Terminals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bulk Terminals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bulk Terminals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ultramar Group

Thessaloniki Port Authority

Puerto Ventanas

Ports America

Noatum Ports, S.L.U.

HES International B.V.

Global Ports Investments PLC.

Euroports Holdings S.Ãƒ r.l

DP World Ltd.

DaLian Port (PDA) Company Limited

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd.

APM Terminals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry Bulk

Liquid Bulk

Segment by Application

Gas & Oil

Food & beverage

Agriculture

Others

