Global Commercial Seeds Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Commercial Seeds market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Commercial Seeds market.”

Commercial seeds are the seeds sown for production of an intended crop or used as animal feed or industrial raw material. The increasing global population is escalating the demand for commercial seeds. As commercial seeds yield higher output, the declining global arable land due to rapid urbanization acts as a driver for the demand of commercial seeds . However, factors restraining the global commercial seeds market include hue and cry amongst the common masses in the developed countries against the production of genetically modified crops as they believe it affects the human health due to their altered genes.

Monsanto is the market leader in the global commercial seeds market with over 25% share. The other key market players include DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta International, Vilmorin & Cie SA, KWA SAAT AG and Bayer CropScience.

Dow AgroSciences

Hyland Seeds

MTI

Pfister Seeds

Triumph Seed

DuPont Pioneer

Syngenta International

Vilmorin & Cie

KWA SAAT

Bayer CropScience

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional Seeds

Genetically Modified Seeds

Segment by Application

Direct Selling

Retail Stores

