Global Construction Sealants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Based on resin type, the silicone construction sealants segment is estimated to lead the construction sealants market during the forecast period. Furthermore, polyurethane construction sealants have made significant contributions to the sealant bonding technology, making several different feedstock materials available for the manufacturing of sealants that exhibit a broad spectrum of performance characteristics. Based on varied compositions, polyurethane construction sealants are being used across a wide range of applications in the building & construction industry. For instance, these sealants are increasingly being used for modular construction in the U.S., accounting for 3% of all housing constructions in the country.

The global Construction Sealants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Sealants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Sealants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Bostik SA

Sika AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

General Electric Company

Konishi Co., Ltd.

Mapei SPA

Asian Paints Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicone

Polyurethane

Polysulfide

Others

Segment by Application

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

