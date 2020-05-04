Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Corrosion Resistant Resin market.

Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Based on type, the epoxy and polyester segments are expected to grow at high CAGRs between 2017 and 2022, in terms of volume. The epoxy segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2016, as epoxy is highly used in coatings and composites application, and possesses excellent corrosion resistance properties.

Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is projected to lead the CRR market during the forecast period. Corrosion resistant resins are widely used in the oil & gas industry as coatings and composites. Coatings are done on underground fuel storage tanks, pipelines to protect them from corrosion.

The global Corrosion Resistant Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corrosion Resistant Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrosion Resistant Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland Inc.

Oiln Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Reichhold LLC

Scott Bader Company Limited

Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC

Polynt SPA

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Vinyl Ester

Others

Segment by Application

Marine

Automotive & transportation

Oil & gas

Infrastructure

Heavy industries

Others

