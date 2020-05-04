Global Demulsifier Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Demulsifier market.

Demulsifiers, or emulsion breakers, are a class of specialty chemicals used to separate emulsions, for example, water in oil. They are commonly used in the processing of crude oil, which is typically produced along with significant quantities of saline water. This water (and salt) must be removed from the crude oil prior to refining. If the majority of the water and salt are not removed, significant corrosion problems can occur in the refining process.

Based on type, the oil soluble segment is estimated to lead the demulsifier market during the forecast period. The high share of the oil soluble segment, in terms of value, can be attributed to the increasing demand for this type of demulsifier in emulsion breaking.

The global Demulsifier market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Demulsifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Demulsifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

The DOW Chemical Company

Ecolab Inc.

Halliburton

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil Soluble

Water Soluble

Segment by Application

Crude Oil

Petro Refineries

Lubricant Manufacturing

Oil based Power Plants

Sludge Oil Treatment

Others

