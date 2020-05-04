Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disposable Medical Devices Sensors market.

Disposable medical devices sensors are handheld or portable scanning devices used for patient monitoring, diagnostics or therapeutics, which are used to monitor basic vital signs.

One of the widely used sensor device is Scanadu, which is a small hand-held sensor and is positioned on the patients forehead to measure heart rate, breathing rates, blood oxygenation levels, pulse transmit time and temperatures. Scanadu has electrodes for measurements and works in combination with a mobile app.

The global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Disposable Medical Devices Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disposable Medical Devices Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Covidien

Analog Devices

Freescale

Measurement Specialties

Given Imaging

Sensirion

Honeywell

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

Philips

GE

ST Microelectronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By senser type

Ingestible Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Strip Sensors

Invasive Sensors

By senser utility

Image Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Accelerometers

Segment by Application

Image Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Accelerometers

