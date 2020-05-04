Global Filling Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Filling Coatings market.

Coatings and fillings are the application of a layer of liquid or powder form of any substance on the food product. The main attribute of coating and filling is to improvise taste, texture, appearance, and flavor in the food and beverage industry. The most commonly used flavors in coatings and fillings are chocolate, hazelnuts, caramel, fruit, vanilla, and others. They have a wide range of application in bakery and confectionery, dairy products, sweet and savory snacks, beverages and others. High demand for confectionery products is driving the market for coatings and fillings.

The global Filling Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Filling Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Filling Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Domson (UK)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)

Belgostar (Belgium)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By flavor

Chocolate

Hazelnuts

Caramel

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

By form

Liquid

Powder

Granules & Chunks

others

Segment by Application

Bakery industry

Beverage industry

Dairy industry

Food processing industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

