Global Flare Monitoring Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Remote monitoring devices, due to the absence of any contact with harsh and corrosive flare vent gases, are comparatively easy to install and maintain, easy to integrate with other systems, can offer quick analysis of data, and are economical flare stack monitoring solutions (due to reduced operational and maintenance costs) than conventional in-process monitoring methods. Ease of process monitoring, lesser price compared to in-process technologies, and compliance with most of the environmental norms are some other key driving factors for the remote flare monitoring market growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively, of the flare monitoring market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

ABB

FLIR

Thermo Fisher

Honeywell

John Zink

LumaSense

Zeeco

MKS

Land Instruments International

Eaton HERNIS Scan Systems

Fluenta

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

In Process-Mass Spectrometers

Gas Chromatographs

Gas Analyzers

Remote-IR Imagers

MSIR Imagers

Segment by Application

Refineries

Petrochemical

Onshore Oil & Gas Production Sites

