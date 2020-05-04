Global Glass Blocks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Blocks market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Glass Blocks Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glass Blocks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Glass Blocks market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Glass Blocks market.”

Glass blocks, also called as glass bricks, are solid or hollow translucent architectural elements made from glass. They are manufactured in varied dimensions; and their appearance varies in size, style, opacity, and color. They are majorly composed of silica, sodium, and lime. They are used in different construction structures – commercial, industrial, or residential.

Factors such as easy installation due to the availability of pre-fabricated kits and increasing use of glass block windows in houses, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings will drive the markets growth. Also, the advantages such as light-weight and privacy makes the glass blocks useful in residential, commercial, and industrial end-user segments.

APAC is expected be the major revenue contributor to the glass blocks market throughout the forecast period. The high construction activities and infrastructure developments in the region will drive the demand for glass blocks.

The global Glass Blocks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Blocks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Blocks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bormioli Rocco

Corning

Mulia Industrindo

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

Seves

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Glass Block

Hollow Glass Block

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

