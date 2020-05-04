Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the In-Situ Hybridization market.

Global In-Situ Hybridization Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) is a technique that allows for precise localization of a specific segment of nucleic acid within a histologic section.

The underlying basis of ISH is that nucleic acids, if preserved adequately within a histologic specimen, can be detected through the application of a complementary strand of nucleic acid to which a reporter molecule is attached.

Visualization of the reporter molecule allows to localize DNA or RNA sequences in a heterogeneous cell populations including tissue samples and environmental samples. Riboprobes also allow to localize and assess degree of gene expression. The technique is particularly useful in neuroscience.

The global In-Situ Hybridization market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on In-Situ Hybridization volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In-Situ Hybridization market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Leica Biosystems Nussloch

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

PerkinElmer

Exiqon A/S

BioGenex Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Bio SB

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radioactive isotopes

Non-radioactive labels

Segment by Application

Cancer Diagnosis

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Infectious Diseases

