Global Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Increasing demand for medical gloves will be the chief factor driving the isoprene rubber latex market growth during the forecast timeframe. The product is used as a substitute to natural rubber latex in the manufacturing of medical gloves. As the product is manufactured synthetically, it does not contain any impurities or nitrosamines, has low gel content, and exhibits superior properties such as good purity, clarity, flow, softness, strength, and elongation. It is also devoid of any naturally-occurring proteins which eliminates the risk of type 1 allergies among individuals. The product has similar and sometimes even better properties than natural rubber latex. These advantages over conventionally used glove manufacturing products will drive product demand and augment the IRL market in coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kratonoration

JSRoration

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Puyang Linshi Chemical & New Material Co., Ltd

Kent Elastomers

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Segment by Application

Medical Gloves

Medical Balloons & Catheters

Condoms

Adhesives

