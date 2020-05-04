Global Medical-Grade Tubing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical-Grade Tubing market.

Medical tubing is used for fluid management and drainage as well as with anaesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. Medical tubing meets medical industry requirements and standards for a variety of medical applications. It is produced by using some specific materials with the desired specification.

APAC is estimated to lead the medical tubing market due to the shift toward minimally invasive medical procedures. The growing awareness and government initiatives to provide high-quality healthcare facilities and increase in aging population are other factors fueling the demand for medical tubing in various applications.

The global Medical-Grade Tubing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical-Grade Tubing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical-Grade Tubing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zeus Industrial Products

Saint-Gobain

Teleflex

Optinova

Lubrizol (Vesta)

Nordson

Putnam Plastics

Raumedic

Tekni-Ple

W.L.Gore

Teel Plastics

FBK Medical Tubing

Freudenberg Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC

Polyolefin

TPE & TPU

Silicone

Segment by Application

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Special Applications

