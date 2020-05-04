Global Nanophotonics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Nanophotonics refers to the use of light in nanoscale projects. This field is associated with some specific breakthroughs in using light in new technologies, including silicon-based semiconductors, where nanophotonics improve speed and performance.
While nanotechnology has quite a bit of promise, concerns about the uses of nanoscale technologies include the potential rearrangement or disturbance of molecular structures and the effect of nanoscale materials on larger scale environments.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Carbon Solutions
Cambrios Technologies
Catalytic Materials
Cnano Technology
Cree
LG Display
Nanocs
Nanocyl
Nanoco Technologies
nanoPHAB
Nanosys
Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Philips Lumileds Lighting
QD Vision
Quantum Materials
TCL Display Technology
Universal Display
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LED
OLED
Photovoltaic Cells
Optical Amplifier
Optical Switches
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Material Science
Non Visible Wavelength Instruments
Non Visual Applications
Indicators
Other Applications
