Global Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Neuroendovascular non-coil equipment is primarily used for the treatment of an unruptured or ruptured brain aneurysm, which is a weakened area in the artery wall. The whole treatment procedure is known as endovascular embolization. During this procedure, the neuroendovascular non-coil devices including stents, flow diverters, liquid embolic glues block the flow of blood in an aneurysm.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DeBuy Synthes

Medtronic

MicroVention

Stryker

Abiomed

AdvanSource Biomaterials

AGA Medical

Allium Medical

AngioDynamics

Angioslide

Atrium Medical

Biophan Technologies

Biosense Webster

Cardiac Science

CardiacAssist

Dextera Surgical

Cardio-Flow

Claret Medical

Contego Medical

Cook Group

Cryolife

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

Keystone Heart

St. Jude Medical

Phenox

InspireMD

Acandis

Transverse Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Neurovascular stents

Access devices

Flow diverter devices

Others

Segment by Application

Tumor Surgery

Medical Teaching

Other

