Global Off-road Vehicles Cooling Fan Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Proper airflow in off-road vehicles is necessary in order to maintain the temperature of the engine of the vehicle. In off-road vehicles, significant amount of cooling is required for various applications such as engine, transmission, and HVAC system. Thermal efficiency of the various applications, such as transmission, engine, and HVAC system, directly impact the fuel economy, performance, and comfort of the off-road vehicle. Off road vehicle engines generate high amount of power with higher heat rejection, which requires a proper cooling fan.

Asia Pacific is likely to hold a major share of the global market due to significant expansion of infrastructure and commercial property market in China and India.

The global Off-road Vehicles Cooling Fan market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Off-road Vehicles Cooling Fan volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Off-road Vehicles Cooling Fan market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ametek

Denso

Valeo

BorgWarner

Flexxaire

Horton Holding

Multi-Wing America

SPAL Automotive

Sunonwealth Electric Machine

Calsonic Kansei

Ebm-papst

Delta Radiator Fan

Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Radiator Fan

Electric Radiator Fan

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

