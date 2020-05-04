Global Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil and Gas Instrumentation market.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Oil and Gas Instrumentation market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Oil and Gas Instrumentation market.”

Oil and gas instrumentation includes various measurement devices employed at different stages of petroleum value chain. The different types of instrumentation equipment used in the oil and gas industry are flow measurement, pressure measurement, level measurement, temperature measurement, and analysis instruments.

The introduction of stringent government regulations on gas detection is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The high occurrence of large-scale leak accidents in the oil and gas industry in the recent years has increased the environmental concerns and led to the rise of stringent government regulations on gas emission levels.

The global Oil and Gas Instrumentation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil and Gas Instrumentation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil and Gas Instrumentation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Agilent

Noshok

SGS

SIKA

Chandler Engineering

Yokogawa Electric

AMETEK

ABLE Instruments & Controls

Emerson

GE

Endress+Hauser Maulburg

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Rockwell

Siemens

Mitsubishi

Yokogawa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stationary Instrumentation

Portable Instrumentation

Segment by Application

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

