Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Research Report 2019

Portable ultrasound scanner is a wireless medical device that uses high frequency sound waves to emit an image of internal body parts of the person.

Rise in prevalence of targeted diseases, increase in trauma and accident cases, preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and the rise of a geriatric population that has high risk of surgical procedures drives the portable ultrasound scanners market.

This report focuses on Portable Ultrasound Scanners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Ultrasound Scanners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric Company

Samsung Group

Siemens Healthcare

Signostics Inc.

SonoSite, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Shenzhen Well.D Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2D Ultrasound

3D and 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Segment by Application

Radiology/General Imaging Applications

Obstetrics/Gynaecology Applications

Cardiology Applications

Urology Applications

Vascular Applications

FAST Application (Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma)

Other Applications

