Global Pour Point Depressant Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Pour point depressants are used to allow the use of petroleum based mineral oils at lower temperatures. The lowest temperature at which a fuel or oil will pour is called a pour point. Wax crystals, which form at lower temperatures, may interfere with lubrication of mechanical equipment. High-quality pour point depressants can lower a pour point of an oil additive by as much as 40°C.

The pour point depressant end user industries comprises of the lubricant industry which includes automotive, industrial, marine, and aviation industries. Among these industries, automotive is majorly set to drive the growth of the PPD market due to increase use of automobiles in various regions, and second is the oil and gas industry.

The global Pour Point Depressant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pour Point Depressant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pour Point Depressant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Evonik Industries

Chevron

Croda

Innospec

BASF

Clariant

Sanyo Chemical

Messina Chemicals

Infineum International

Afton Chemicals

Lubrizol

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Poly Alkyl Methacrylates(PAMA)

Styrene Esters

Ethylene Co-Vinyl-Acetate (EVA)

Poly Alpha Olefin

Others

Segment by Application

Lubricant Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

