Global Titanium Sponge for Aerospace and Defense Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Titanium sponge is a porous brittle form of titanium. It exhibits high ductility, with high strength-to-weight ratio. It also shows low thermal and electrical conductivity and is one of the most corrosion-resistant structural metals.

Titanium sponge is typically used in liquid propellant tanks for launch vehicles, inter tank structures, gas bottle/liners, and interface rings for satellites in the aerospace and defense industries. Titanium sponge is a major material in the production and fabrication process of several components and parts in the aerospace and defense industry.

The global Titanium Sponge for Aerospace and Defense market is valued at 1450 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Titanium Sponge for Aerospace and Defense volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium Sponge for Aerospace and Defense market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY

Luoyang Shuangrui Wanji Titanium Industry

OSAKA Titanium

Solikamsk

Tangshan Tianhe Titanium Industry

Timet

Toho Titanium

VSMPO AVISMA

Zunyi Titanium

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Grade

Medium Grade

Low Grade

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Naval Ship

Armor Plating and Missile

Others

