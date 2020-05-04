High Demand for Curved Display Devices amid Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth Through COVID-19 Crisis
Global Curved Display Devices Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Curved Display Devices market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Curved Display Devices by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Curved Display Devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Curved Display Devices market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Curved Display Devices market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
Key Players
Some of the major players in the global curved display devices market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, HP, Panasonic Corporation, TCL Corporation, VU Technologies and many others.
Curved Display Devices market: Regional Overview
The demand for curved display devices has risen dramatically over the past 2 years globally. North America holds the largest share in the curved display devices market, due to technological advancements in electronics displays and the rising demand of OLED technology. Attributing to the high adoption of smart TVs, Europe is expected to hold a high market share in the curved display devices market in the near future. Asia Pacific is fastest growing market for curved display devices, due to the use of pixelight high dynamic range technology in smart TVs and monitors. Sturdy economic progress is driving the growth of the curved display devices market in the MEA region.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Curved Display Devices market Segments
- Market Dynamics of Curved Display Devices market
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
- Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
- Value Chain of Curved Display Devices market
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for the curved display devices market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- SEA & Others of APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation of Curved Display Devices market
- Recent industry trends and developments in Curved Display Devices market
- Competitive landscape of Curved Display Devices market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Curved Display Devices market:
- What is the structure of the Curved Display Devices market in region 1?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Curved Display Devices market?
- How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Curved Display Devices market?
- Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?
Key Takeaways from the Curved Display Devices Market Report
- Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players
- Market attractiveness of various regional markets
- Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Curved Display Devices market
- Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic
- Leading market players in the Curved Display Devices market
