High-intensity Sweeteners Market Is Predected To Reach A Valuation Of $2,134 million By 2023 key players like Hyet Sweet,Tate and Lyle, Plc.,Celanese Corporation,Cumberland Packing Corporation

The global high intensity sweeteners (HIS) market was valued at $1,807 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $2,134 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2017 to 2023. High-intensity sweeteners are commonly used as substitutes for sugar, owing to their low-calorie content and higher. Moreover, HIS are ideal alternatives to sugar and other caloric sweeteners such as high-fructose syrup.

The demand for high-intensity sweeteners is not only due to its desired sweetness and price but also for its taste, nutrition, bulkiness, preservative qualities, heat resistance and blending abilities. In addition, rise in health concerns and increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity boost the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for low-calorie sweetener and growth in the number of obese population majorly in the developing economies propel the market growth.

Some of the key players of High-intensity Sweeteners Market:

Hyet Sweet,Tate and Lyle, Plc.,Celanese Corporation,Cumberland Packing Corporation,Merisant,Ajinomoto Co.,Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.,JK Sucralose,Heartland Food Products Group,Stevia First Corporation

The global high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into saccharin, acesulfame potassium (ace-k), sucralose, neotame, advantame, steviol glycosides, and luo han guo fruit extracts (monk fruit). Based on application, it is categorized into beverages, bakery & confectionery, dietary products, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, table top sweeteners, and others (deserts & nutritional products). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the High-intensity Sweeteners market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global High-intensity Sweeteners Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

