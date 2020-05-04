How are Rising Government Initiatives Driving Growth of Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market?

The soaring number of government initiatives in many countries, aimed at promoting the adoption of electronic health records (EHR) in hospitals and clinics, is one of the biggest factors fuelling the adoption of this technology across the world. For instance, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act was enacted by the U.S. government in 2009 in order to promote the incorporation of EHR systems in the healthcare settings, such as hospitals and clinics, and consequently enhance and modernize the country’s healthcare system.

The numerous benefits provided by EHRs in epidemiology studies play a major role in propelling their demand across the globe. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had asked the government for $100.0 million for the fiscal year (FY) 2019 for an EHR regulatory measure, which would aid the organization in evaluating the drugs regulated by it. In addition to this, the adoption of this system allows the healthcare providers and patients to get an idea about the present stage of drug development and clinical trials.

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC), owing to the surging geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, is expected to observe the fastest growth in the usage of EHR systems in the years to come. As per the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), in 2016, around 12.4% of the total population of the region was aged 60 years or above. In addition to this, the surging government initiatives in the several APAC countries aimed at improving the healthcare infrastructure are expected to further fuel the growth of the EHR market in the region.

Therefore, it can be undoubtedly said that due to the rising need for advanced medical devices and systems in healthcare settings, soaring geriatric population, and surging government initiatives for the modernization of the healthcare infrastructure, the demand for EHR will boom in the coming years.