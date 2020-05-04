How Coronavirus is Impacting Mycoprotein Products Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Mycoprotein Products market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Mycoprotein Products market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Mycoprotein Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Mycoprotein Products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Mycoprotein Products market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Mycoprotein Products market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Veganism Advocating Developments in Mycoprotein Based Meat Additives

Several entrants in the mycoprotein products market are already developing fresh techniques and ingredients, and some are trying to solidify their position in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are:

3F BIO Ltd, a Scottish company dedicated to sustainable protein production, has invested a sum of around £ 461,000 to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins.

to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins. Quorn Foods is trying to stay as an appealing provider with investments in marketing and category management of their meat substitute and mycoprotein brand “Quorn”. The company invests 15% of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D

of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D Argentinian tech firm Enye Technologies has optimized the production process for mycoprotein products, allowing for cheaper production both industrially and at home. The company is focusing on the development of mycoprotein products for business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) by establishing joint licensing ventures with food companies and multinationals.

The most important challenge for producing mycoprotein products is the dependence on a single carbon source, a wheat-derived glucose, which needs unique processing before it is appropriate for use. Competitors are looking forward to expand both the dietary value of mycoprotein products and the variety of carbon sources that can be used (allowing processing to move to other areas of the globe). Presently there are a few competitors who are involved in the production and marketing of mycoprotein products based substances including Marlow Foods and 3fbio Ltd. Several other competitors are looking forward to include meat substitutes such as mycoprotein products in their offerings.

Who are the most prominent players in the Mycoprotein Products market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Mycoprotein Products market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Mycoprotein Products ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

