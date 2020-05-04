How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Contactless Payment Transaction Market Growth Analysis by 2025
A recent market study on the global Contactless Payment Transaction market reveals that the global Contactless Payment Transaction market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Contactless Payment Transaction market is discussed in the presented study.
The Contactless Payment Transaction market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Contactless Payment Transaction market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Contactless Payment Transaction market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Contactless Payment Transaction market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Contactless Payment Transaction Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction market
The presented report segregates the Contactless Payment Transaction market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Contactless Payment Transaction market.
Segmentation of the Contactless Payment Transaction market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Contactless Payment Transaction market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Contactless Payment Transaction market report.
competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global contactless payment based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global contactless payment transaction market include Apple Inc., Barclays, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations LTD, Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc., and Wirecard AG.
The global contactless payment transaction market is segmented as below:
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Mode of Payment
- Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)
- Wearable Devices
- Contactless Mobile Payment
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By End-Use
- Hospitality
- Transport
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- Poland
- Sweden
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
