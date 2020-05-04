How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Hospital Asset Management Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2019-2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Hospital Asset Management market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Hospital Asset Management market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Hospital Asset Management market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Hospital Asset Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Hospital Asset Management market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Ascom, CenTrak (Halma plc), Awarepoint Corp., Ekahau, Honeywell International Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.), Impinj Inc., STANLEY Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.), Sonitor Technologies, and ZIH Corp. are some of the prominent players in the global market for hospital asset management. With the presence of numerous participants, the global market displays a highly competitive and fragmented structure. The key players in this market are expected to focus on product innovation and technological advancements in their current offerings over the forthcoming years in order to attain a competitive advantage over their rivals.

The global hospital asset management market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Real-time Location System (RTLS)

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Ultrasound

Infrared

By Application

Patient Management

Staff Management

Instrument Management

Supply Chain Management

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



