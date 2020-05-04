How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Internet of Everything (IoE) Market -overview on Ongoing Trends 2027

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Internet of Everything (IoE) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Internet of Everything (IoE) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Internet of Everything space. Key competitors covered are Cisco, Apple, Samsung, Google, Accenture, Deloitte, CSC, Wipro, IBM, CGI, Vodafone and Telefonica.

In this study, we analyse the global IoE market between 2013 and 2020. We focus on:

ÃÂ· Key IoE trends, development and technology adoption across all the verticals

ÃÂ· Market size and forecast by IoE, verticals (consumer and B2B verticals) and regions/countries

ÃÂ· Relative market attractiveness in verticals,regions and IoE platforms performance index across all verticals

ÃÂ· IoE solution providers landscape

Key Regions/Countries Covered

ÃÂ· Internet of everything (IoE) marketÃ¢â¬âNorth America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Examples of Key Companies

Competitive landscape of key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Solutions Inc., Apple Inc., Vodafone Group Plc., Accenture Inc., Google Inc., Telefonica S.A., Hewlett-Packard Company and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. In global internet of everything (IoE) market.

