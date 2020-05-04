You are here

How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Key Development by 2018 – 2028

The presented market report on the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Additional Insight

Pregnancy Test Kits Selling Higher than Fertility Test Kits

The preliminary 2016 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more women are delaying their first pregnancy, as the birth rate among women in their 30s surpassed that among women in their 20s, in 2015. Social norms vis-à-vis the age of motherhood have changed in developed countries with remarkable speed, especially among highly-educated women. Increasing concerns about women’s health and pregnancy are triggering the adoption of pregnancy test kits among women.

Moreover, low levels of awareness about fertility issues and reproductive health, especially in developing nations, is restricting the sales of fertility test kits. In addition, concerns about the accuracy of at-home fertility test kits limits the adoption of fertility test kits. On the contrary, the ease of use and technological advancements in pregnancy test kits has been boosting its demand, marking an emerging trend in the pregnancy point of care testing market.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research study on pregnancy point of care testing market offers industry-best intelligence and insights into the global pregnancy point of care testing market forecast. The research study on pregnancy point of care testing market is a result of extensive research methodology, comprising of a primary phase and a secondary phase. The report on pregnancy point of care testing market gives a comprehensive analysis of its growth prospects and opportunities over the forecast period, including a detailed segmentation.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Report

  • Comparison of prominent players operating in the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market
  • Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market
  • Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets
  • Current trends influencing the scenario of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market

Important queries related to the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market addressed in the report:

  1. Who are the most prominent players in the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market?
  2. What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market during the forecast period?
  3. Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1?
  4. How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Pregnancy Point of Care Testing ?
  5. Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

