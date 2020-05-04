How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Key Development by 2018 – 2028

The presented market report on the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Additional Insight

Pregnancy Test Kits Selling Higher than Fertility Test Kits

The preliminary 2016 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more women are delaying their first pregnancy, as the birth rate among women in their 30s surpassed that among women in their 20s, in 2015. Social norms vis-à-vis the age of motherhood have changed in developed countries with remarkable speed, especially among highly-educated women. Increasing concerns about women’s health and pregnancy are triggering the adoption of pregnancy test kits among women.