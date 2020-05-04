How is Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Fuelling Growth of European Cleanroom Technology Market?

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is one of the key factors resulting in the increasing demand for the cleanroom technology in Europe. As per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection is one of the most prevalent diseases in the region, with almost 30,000 new cases recorded every year. It was reported that approximately 29,444 people were suffering from HIV in 31 countries of the European Union (EU) in 2016. The other most common diseases prevalent in the region are hepatitis B, respiratory tract infections, and tuberculosis, which is raising the demand for drugs and medical devices.

The other major factors propelling the demand for cleanroom consumables and equipment in Europe are the soaring investments in research and development (R&D) aimed at producing new medicines for the treatment of various diseases and ailments, and the growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the region. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), investments worth $41,822.4 million were made by the industry in R&D in 2016, which significantly pushed the adoption of cleanroom technology in the region.

In Europe, pharmaceutical production is increasing at a rapid rate, mainly due to the rising demand for drugs, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and surging geriatric population. As per the EFPIA, the region reported pharmaceutical production worth $337,825 million in 2016. Apart from pharmaceutical, cleanrooms are required in the medical devices and biotechnology industries. Out of these, the pharmaceutical industry recorded the highest usage of cleanroom consumables and devices in 2017, primarily due to the rising number of pharmaceutical companies in Europe, which are mandated to have cleanrooms.

Hence, it is clear that owing to the burgeoning demand for a pollutant- and contaminant-free environment in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industries and increasing awareness regarding hygiene and sterilization, the demand for cleanrooms will rise in Europe in future.

