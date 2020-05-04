INDUSTRY TREND ON TRANSFORMERS MARKET 2020 – 2027 | ABB, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HITACHI T&D SOLUTIONS, INC.

The Transformers Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Transformers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The transformer is used to transfer electrical energy from one electrical circuit to other circuits. A growing number of load centers across the world is one of the major drivers of the transformers market. Technological advancements and growing digitization are rising demand for the low and medium voltage electric infrastructure which positively influences the transformers market growth. Increasing implementations of smart grids and growing initiatives to rebuild the existing energy infrastructure support the growth of the transformers market.

Top Key Players:- ABB, General Electric Company, Hitachi T&D Solutions, Inc., Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SPX Transformer Solutions Inc., Toshiba International Corporation

The growing consumption of electricity is increasing the demand for electricity which propels the growth of the transformers market. Increasing deployment and standardization of energy-efficient electric supply systems is further booming the growth of the transformers market. Rapid expansion in the long route transmission network is expected to drive the growth of the transformers market. Moreover, increasing investment in the energy infrastructures by governments provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the transformers market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Transformers industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global transformers market is segmented on the basis of type, cooling type, rating. On the basis type the market is segmented as power transformer, distribution transformer, others. On the basis cooling type the market is segmented as oil-cooled, air-cooled. On the basis rating the market is segmented as below 100 MVA, 100-600 MVA, Above 600 MVA.

The report analyzes factors affecting Transformers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Transformers market in these regions

