Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to reach US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 16.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026

The global last mile delivery market was valued at US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 16.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The factors driving the last mile delivery market is embraced with, integration of advanced technologies into existing systems, rise in the consumers’ demand for just-in-time delivery. However, the inappropriate structure of transportation mode and parcel deliveries is expected to hinder the growth of last mile delivery market in the coming years.

The companies have entered an era of exceptional change with the advent of evolving customer expectations and digitalization, supply chain, and logistics. In response to this change, advanced technologies are beginning to appear, transforming models of business, streamlining the operations, and improving efficiency. Further, the advent of automation in the process of logistics management has proved to be advantageous with significant impact. With the support received from software service providers and logistics companies, the Americas, Asia, and Europe region are witnessing massive growth.

Some of the major players operating in the market are CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., XPO Logistics, and United Parcel Service, Inc.

In the global last mile delivery market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of logistics providers and intense competition owing to the rising demand for outsourced services. This growth attracted several non-asset-based entrants and encouraged existing players to expand their geographic reach with a broad service portfolio in Asia countries. In context to high market share, Asia Pacific contributes heavily in the last mile delivery market, followed by North America and Europe.

The last mile delivery market globally is segmented by application into commercial, industrial, warehouse, and other. Geographically, the last mile delivery market is divided into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

