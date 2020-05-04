Lipid Powders Market 2020 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc, FMC Corporation, Kerry Group plc

Lipids play a significant role in storing energy and acting as structural components of cell membranes. They include fatty acids and their derivatives, including monoglycerides, di-glycerides, triglycerides, and phospholipids, and other metabolites such as cholesterol. Lipids in their powder form are stable and easy to store. The use of lipid powders is well suited when the lipids are required to be stored for an extended duration. Lipid powders have started to find their uses in a number of applications such as sports nutrition, weight management, general wellness, healthcare nutrition, and infant nutrition.

Nutritional deficiencies in the developed as well as developing countries across the world and the unhealthy lifestyles led by many people has given rise to significant demand for lipid powders. As consumer awareness about the benefits of omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids grows, it is anticipated that the sales of lipid powders would soar in the forecast period. The ability of omega-3 fatty acids to mitigate heart diseases, slow the development of plaques in the arteries, and reduce the likelihood of stroke and heart attacks has drawn significant consumer attention towards lipid powders. The burgeoning uses of lipid powders in the food and beverage industry to impart creaminess and opacity and enhance the texture and taste of the end food products have led to substantial consumption of the lipid powders. Moreover, the growing importance of lipid powders in other end-use industries such as animal feed and nutritional supplements is further expected to drive the lipid powders market.

The global lipid powders market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the lipid powders market is segmented into, omega-3, omega-6, medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, dietary supplements, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global lipid powders market is segmented into, hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others.

Lipid Powders Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Lipid Powders industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The global Lipid Powders Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

