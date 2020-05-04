Medical Tourism Market Reflect Impressive Expansion By Bumrungrad International Hospital, Samitivej Hospitals, Bangkok Hospital Group, Fortis Healthcare Limited,

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Medical Tourism market globally. This report on ‘Medical Tourism market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Medical Tourism refers to where people from one country travel to another country to receive medical, treatment. People travel for medical care because of affordability, better access to care or a higher level of quality of care. “Domestic Medical Tourism” is where people who live in one country travel to another city, region or state to receive better medical treatment or greater care than they would have in their own home city. Medical tourism most often is for surgeries, like cardiovascular, cosmetic and others. However patients also travel for dental tourism or fertility tourism purposes. People with rare conditions may travel to countries where the treatment is better understood. However, almost all types of health care are available, including psychiatry, alternative medicine, convalescent care and even burial services.

Key Competitors In Medical Tourism Market are Bumrungrad International Hospital, Samitivej Hospitals, Bangkok Hospital Group, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Hamad Medical Corporation, Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh, Sunway Medical Centre, Yanhee International Hospital, Asian Heart Institute And Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Medical Tourism Market Landscape

4 Medical Tourism Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Medical Tourism Market – Global Analysis

6 Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Component

7 Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Technology

8 Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Application

9 Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Connectivity

10 North America Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11 Europe Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Medical Tourism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Key Company Profiles

17 Appendix

17.1 About The Insight Partners

17.2 Glossary of Terms

17.3 Research Methodology

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Medical tourism Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical tourism market with detailed market segmentation by treatment type and geography. The global medical tourism market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical tourism market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Other Treatments)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

