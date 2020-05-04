Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Analysis, Epidemiology, Key Companies and Emerging Drugs

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) is cancer that spreads into the detrusor muscle of the bladder, which is a thick muscle deep in the bladder wall. The bladder wall has many layers, made up of different types of cells. This cancer is more likely to spread to other parts of the body and about 1 out of 4 people who get bladder cancer in the United States have the muscle invasive kind.

The causes for developing muscle-invasive bladder cancer involve tobacco or other cancer-causing agents such as an exposure to inappropriate radiation beams that are focused on the pelvis during chemotherapy. Most bladder cancers start in the urothelium or transitional epithelium, which is the inside lining of the bladder. Transitional cell carcinoma is cancer that forms in the cells of the urothelium. Bladder Cancer gets worse when it grows into or through other layers of the bladder wall. Over time, the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer may grow outside the bladder into tissues, spreading to lymph nodes, bones, lungs, or liver and other parts of the body.

DelveInsight's "Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Key Facts

Bladder cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with more than 380,000 new cases each year and more than 150,000 deaths per year, and an estimated male-female ratio of 3.8:1.0. At the initial diagnosis of bladder cancer, 70% of cases are diagnosed as non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and approximately 30% as muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). [European Association of Urology, 2014]As per the European Association of Urology: Tobacco smoking is the most well-established risk factor for bladder cancer, causing 50-65% of male cases and 20-30% of female cases. In 2019, an estimated 80,470 adults (61,700 men and 18,770 women) in the United States has be diagnosed with bladder cancer [ American Cancer Society’s (ACS)] As per the European Association of Urology:- Bladder cancer mostly affects older people. Ninety percent (90%) of people with bladder cancer are older than 55, and the average age people are diagnosed with bladder cancer is 73. [American Cancer Society’s (ACS), 2019]

Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market report provides an in-depth analysis of Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market in the upcoming years.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market report covers Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of several emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The pipeline of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer is quite robust with several products available in the developmental stage. The key players in Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market includes:

AstraZeneca,

Merck Sharp & Dohme,

Bristol-Myers Squibb,

NanOlogy

and others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Overview at a Glance Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Disease Background and Overview Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Patient Journey Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Treatment Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Marketed Products Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Emerging Therapies Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Outlook (7 major markets) Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market. Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Drivers Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

