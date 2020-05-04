OFFSHORE HELICOPTER SERVICES MARKET 2020 BOOSTED BY RISING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE AIR WALSER, BRISTOW GROUP INC., CHC GROUP

The Offshore Helicopter Services Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Offshore Helicopter Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Offshore helicopter services are the service provide by the company for offshore activities such as transportation, relocation and decommissioning, and other services. Growing crude oil demand across the globe is rising the production of the oil and gas that raises the demand for the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for the helicopter for the search and rescue operation are further support for the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

Top Key Players:- AIR WALSER, Bristow Group Inc., CHC Group LLC, Era Group Inc., Falcon Aviation, Gulf Helicopters, Heliconia Group, Héli-Union, NHV Group, PHI, Inc.

The rapid expansion of the exploration activities coupled with the rising deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities is growing demand for the helicopter services that propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing offshore wind farms are rising demand for the helicopter for the various operation such as installation, maintenance, and others that are also boosting the growth of the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for energy across the globe is rising the offshore activities that are expected to boom the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

The global offshore helicopter services market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis type the market is segmented as light helicopters, medium and heavy helicopters. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as oil and gas industry, offshore wind industry.

The report analyzes factors affecting Offshore Helicopter Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Offshore Helicopter Services market in these regions

