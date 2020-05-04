PAC Programming Software Market Report 2016-2022 / Opportunities Analysis Forecast

PACs (Programming Automation Controllers) are the combined features of traditional automation technologies which consists of distributed control systems (DCSs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), personal computers (PCs) and remote terminal units (RTUs). The function of PACs is to identify the generations of new industrial controllers which features the high-performance CPU, PC openness, powerful software functionality and rich memory, and the reliability of PLCs. The projected cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Global PAC Programming Software Market is XX.XX percent from 2017 to 2021.

Market Segment and Share

With the estimation that the global PAC programming software market to grow at XX.XX percent CAGR, the market is segmented on the basis of the type, solutions, end user and on the basis of geography.

Further segmentation on the basis of:

Type- HMI Software, APC, OPC server, Database connectivity, Asset Management, etc.

Solutions- Open PAC System, Compact PAC System and Distributed PAC System.

End Users- Oil and Gas, Electric Power, Controlling, Monitoring, etc.

Geographies- Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Driving Force

The major driving factors for the Global PAC Programming Software market are the rising automation needs across industries of various domains and the technological advancement along with safety of operations.

Major Players in the Market

Major players in the Global PAC Programming Software market are OPTO, National Instruments, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Siemens, Eaton, and Hitachi.

