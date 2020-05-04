Recycled Elastomers Market Insights To 2027: Leading Players American Recycling Center,American Tire Recycling Group LLC,Austin Rubber Company

Recycled elastomers as asphalt binders are durable, skid-resistant, improves rutting and reduces hydroplaning. Due to these properties, recycled elastomers as asphalt binders find applications in road construction, playground surfaces and sports products. Recycled elastomers also find markets in agriculture where these are used as protection sheds and windbreakers for livestock and vegetation due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and UV resistance.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Recycled Elastomers market globally. This report on ‘Recycled Elastomers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Recycled Elastomers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the recycled elastomers market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, application, and geography. The global recycled elastomers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled elastomers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The recycled elastomers market is driven by its increasing usage as an asphalt binder in the construction sector in developing nations. The government in the developed and developing nations are largely spending on highway and expressway projects, thereby increasing the overall market size for recycled elastomers. Growing population and increased infrastructure are also contributing significantly towards recycled elastomer market growth. However, the recycled elastomer market is restricted by its use in developed nations and industries largely for fuel production. Structural reforms aimed at increasing agricultural productivity by the government will lead to a rising income of farmers. This eventually will propel recycled rubber demand among farmers who use it in the protection of cattle and crops in adverse weather conditions.

Key players

American Recycling Center

American Tire Recycling Group LLC

Austin Rubber Company

GRP Ltd

J. Allcock & Sons Ltd

Klean Industries Inc.

Liberty Tire Recycling

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corporation

RubberForm Recycled Products, LLC

West Coast Rubber Recycling

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Recycled Elastomers market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Recycled Elastomers market segments and regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global recycled elastomers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The recycled elastomers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

