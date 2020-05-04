Schizophrenia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder characterized by profound interruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness and social interactions. Additionally, it can also impair functioning through the loss of an acquired capability to earn a livelihood, or the disruption of studies.

The symptoms of schizophrenia fall into three categories: positive, negative, and cognitive. “Positive symptoms” are psychotic behaviors not generally seen in healthy people. Positive symptoms includes hallucinations, delusions and movement disorder and others. “Negative symptoms” are associated with troubles in normal emotions and behaviors. This involves reduced expression and feelings. However, on the other hand, the cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia are subtle in some patients, but for others, they are more severe.

According to the World Health Organization, Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder affecting 20 million people worldwide.

According to “Division of Mental Health and Prevention of Substance Abuse, WHO”, the point prevalence on adults ranges between 1 and 17 per 1000 population, one-year prevalence between 1 and 7.5 per 1000, and lifetime prevalence between 1 and 18 per 1000.

The “National Institute of Mental Health” estimated that the prevalence of Schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders in the United States range between 0.25% and 0.64%.

According to “Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan”, the illness most frequently occurs in the 16 –30 year old age group. It can also appear later in adulthood. However, onset after the age of 35 is less common and after the age of 40 is rare.

Schizophrenia is a complex, heterogeneous behavioural and cognitive syndrome that seems to originate from disruption of brain development caused by genetic or environmental factors, or both. Dysfunction of dopaminergic neurotransmission contributes to the genesis of psychotic symptoms, but evidence also points to widespread and variable involvement of other brain areas. Disturbances of synaptic function might underlie abnormalities of neuronal connectivity that possibly involves interneurons, but the precise nature, location, and timing of these events are uncertain.

