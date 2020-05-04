Seafood Extract Market is set to Show Significant Growth by 2027 Activ International Group, ARIAKE, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, Kanegrade Ltd

The global seafood extracts market is witnessing a growth due to the health consciousness amongst the consumer, as the seafood extract contains proteins and carbohydrates. Additionally, the growing popularity of seafood extract products used in the food industry is also propelling its growth at the global level. However, with the depleting marine resources due to the pressure of heavy demand may hamper the growth of the global seafood extract market. Nonetheless, the usage of the seafood extracts in cosmetic industry which in turn may provide an opportunity to the global seafood extract market.

Leading Seafood Extract Market Players:

Activ International Group

ARIAKE

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

Kanegrade Ltd

L?si hf.

Mitsubishi International Polymer Trade Corporation.

Nikken Foods USA

North Marine Ingredients

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited

Seafood extract are obtained from animals in the sea which includes crab, fish, shellfish, lobster etc. Generally after processing them the extract is used as an end product. Use of seafood in various industries such as cosmetic, food, agriculture industry etc is increasing. Seafood extract adds flavor to the food when applied topically or when used in foodstuffing and filling. They are used in food, such as powder, paste, oil etc. Fish shell extract is used in a number of cosmetic products that are growing global consumer demand for seafood extract.

The reports cover key developments in the global seafood extract market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from global seafood extract are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for seafood extract in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the global seafood extract market.

