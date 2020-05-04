Service Robots Market 2016-2022 / Size, Revenue Growth And Forecast

Service Robotics are human assistance robots which perform tasks which are redundant, life threatening, dangerous, or dirty for human beings to perform including households’ tasks. These machines can be either fully automated or partially or fully manual operated.

Service robots are increasingly being used in various professional and personal tasks owing to advantages such as enhanced user interface, efficient and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and manual errors. Professional service robots are deployed in various sectors including defence, rescue, logistics, construction, medical, and security, agriculture, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and leisure purpose.

Market Dynamics

The major factors that drive the market for Service Robotics are as under:

1. The lack of skilled workforce and consequently increasing labour cost are increasing the demand of service robots in logistics sector for warehouse automation for better and efficient operations, in healthcare for better patient output.

2. Rising government support in the form of fundings and investments in R&D of the service robot technology.

3. Escalating elderly population and rising awareness among the people about the uses of service robots in healthcare and personal assistance.

4. Rising demands of service robots in defence and education sectors coupled with short to medium term payback period and high ROI.

The major factors acting as a roadblock in the growth of the Service Robotics market are as under:

1. The high costs and high initial investments in technology and infrastructure of service robots are the main hindrance in their adoption and key players are constantly improving costs so that more professional and personal robots can be used by end users.

2. As the service robots will work in close interaction with the human rea world, the safety of humans from robot and their ability to understand the unstructured human environment are some of the main concerns of the manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The Service Robotics market is bifurcated on the basis of end user’s application, operating environment and region. The further bifurcations of the segment are presented below:

On the basis of End User Application

o Professional

> Logistics

> Medical

> Field Robotics

> Defence, Rescue & Security

> Marine

> Telepresence Robot

> Inspection & Maintenance

o Personal

> Education, research and hobbyists

> Entertainment

> Domestics works

The professional application segment is the current most deployed and developed segment due to high use of logistics, telepresence and defence robots.

On the basis of Operating Environment

o Ground

> Defence, Rescue & Security

> Field Robotics

> Medical

> Logistics

> Telepresence

> Inspection & maintenance

> Domestic Tasks

> Education and Entertainment

> Personal Assistance & Home security

o Aerial

> Civil commercial

> Military

o Marine

o Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

o Automated Guided Underwater Vehicle (AUVs)

o Unmanned Surface vehicles Controls

The ground operating environment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to use of service robots for automation of warehouses around the globe and the increasing demand for personal assistance robots.

On the basis of Region

o Europe

o North America

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America, Middle East and Africa(LAMEA)

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into following different regions:North Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the leading market contributor in the global service robotics market followed by North America. The dominance of Europe is due to their increased demands from the defence, education and research and domestic sector and reduced production costs due to technological breakthroughs and improvements. Also, the rising demands for milking robots, marine robots and logistics robot are further expected to increase the market share of Europe. UK is the largest market of service robots in Europe owing to the increased adoption by elderly population for healthcare and personal care in the country.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of the major key players like Sony Corporation, DJI, Honda motor, etc in the region, presence of three main markets namely Japan, China and India, increased need to battle the growing global competition, rising demand of service robots in households, security and defence which is further enhancing the need to improve productivity and reduce costs.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Service Robotics and determine its future are: KUKA AG (Germany), Kongsberg Maritime AS (Norway), DJI (China), Parrot SA (France), Gecko Systems Intl. Corp. (U.S.), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Bluefin Robotics- now wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ECA Group (France), Aethon Inc. (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), DE Laval International AB (Sweden), and Lely Holding S.A.R.L. (Netherlands), Nachi-Fujikoshi, Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

