Slump in Production of Cocoa Powder Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

Global Cocoa Powder Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Cocoa Powder market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Cocoa Powder by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Cocoa Powder market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Cocoa Powder market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Cocoa Powder market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Market Participants

Some of the market participants dominating the global Cocoa Powder market identified across the value chain include Hershey’s, Ghirardelli, Nestle, Mars, Inc., Cocoa Processing Company, Olam International, Cargill, Inc., Barry Callebaut Swiss Chalet Fine Foods, Touton, Dutch Cocoa, and ADM among the other Canola Lecithin manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Cocoa Powder Market

Increased consumption in developing countries has increased demand for cocoa powder. Cocoa powder not only used in a confectionary and chocolate industry but also used in a variety of new applications, particularly in the dairy and bakery industry. Increasing food and beverage sector and increasing demand for more nutrient and natural products lead to an increase in the demand for cocoa powder in the near future. The growing presence of cocoa powder in daily lifestyle and increasing popularity of healthy and natural food products continue to drive the growth of the global cocoa powder market.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Cocoa Powder market:

What is the structure of the Cocoa Powder market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Cocoa Powder market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Cocoa Powder market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Cocoa Powder Market Report

