Smart Meters Market 2016-200 / Size, Share, Development And Demand Forecast

Smart Meters are a part of the utility industry. They help through depiction of valuable insights regarding the usage of energy due to the technological interventions made in them. The growth in this sector is due to the rise in investments in the smart grid projects as well as changes in government policies.

Market Dynamics

The growth driver of this market is government support and technological advancements in terms of smart grid development, infrastructure development, rise in population, etc. These reasons have led to installation of more and more smart meters and will rise in the future years.

This market is very dependent on the type of logistics that drives it. Also it is seen that the installation costs are high for its users. Also there are several health effects due to wireless signals in meters, security and regulatory constraints that act as a hindrance.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of the type of product includes smart electric meters, smart gas meters and smart water meters. It is also segregated into residential and commercial on the basis of its application.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

There is an expectation of growth of installation of new meters and upgradation of old ones in regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. China and Japan will also show growth in demand in this sector. North America is expected to show slow growth as infrastructure for energy has already been well developed and future scope is less.

Key Players

List of the major players in this market include Echelon Corporation, General Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Holley Metering Limited and others.

