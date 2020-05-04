Smart Robots Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2027

Smart robots have substituted man in execution of tasks that are either dangerous or repetitive, where man is in capable of performing owing to body limitations, or tasks that occur in extreme environments such as outer space or the bottom of the sea. Additionally, smart robots are designed to carry out specific tasks for personal, professional, and industrial applications such as elderly assistance, pool cleaning, and robotic pets among others. Smart robots make use of artificial intelligence (AI) and are operational without the need of human inputs. Smart robots can work independently on a specified task and can also work in tandem with human beings in various service and industrial applications.

The global smart robot market is segmented on the basis of application into service robots and industrial robots. Further, the service robots are sub-segmented into professional service robots and personal service robots. Furthermore, professional service robots are used across security & defense, logistics, firefighting, medical, demining, maintenance, inspection, and various other applications, while personal service robots are used across household, leisure, and entertainment applications. Industrial robots are further sub-segmented on the basis of their applications into beverages, food, electronics, and automotive segments. In addition, the global smart robot market is segmented on the basis of components into software and hardware.

Leading Smart Robots Market Players:

Aethon Inc.

Lely Group

Irobot Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Google Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Delaval Group

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Com

KUKA AG

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

ECA Group

Geckosystems Intl. Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Adept Technology Inc.

Bluefin Robotics Corp

