Smart Water Bottle Market 2016-2022 / Development Status, Regional Trends and Forecast

The Smart Water Bottles like other smart devices have been propelled with the advancement in mobile technology. These water bottles come with an embedded chip which supplies data to a connected mobile app and is used to monitor the user’s water intake. They come in attractive shapes with ergonomic designs that are easy to hold and carry and help in preventing spilling. For affective tracking of water intake, the user should synchronize the bottle with the respective mobile app and feed the necessary basic data like age, gender, fitness stats so as to get useful suggestions as well. The data collected from the use of these bottles can also be used for better tracking of the user’s medical records by their doctors.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065236

Market Dynamics

Although still in a nascent stage, the growth of smart water bottles has been boosted by rising health awareness and rise in dispensable income, especially among millenials who believe in using all technology at their dispense for keeping fit. The development of multitudes of semiconductor chips and batteries that can be embedded in regular mundane devices like bottles, and transmit data to apps has been a major breakthrough. This technology is very useful, in particular for people with busy lifestyles or like sportsmen, people with field jobs, or those who tend to forget drinking water school, like students, elderly people.

Market Segmentation

The market for Smart Water Bottle can be segmented based on the type – i.e. whether the bottle and tracker are separate or tracker is in-built. For the former model, a holder with tracker is used, such that the bottle can be replaced when required. For the latter, bottle is irreplaceable. They can be segmented based on the material used for manufacturing. The material most widely used is tritan’ polymer.These bottles can be distributed through online retailers, or through consumer durable retailers, hypermarkets etc.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065236

Geographic Analysis

Demand for Smart Water Bottle is in good numbers in most of the American, European, African and APAC countries.

Key Players

Some of the brands producing smart bottles are H2Pal, Ozmo, Hidrate etc.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609