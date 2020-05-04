Squash Drinks Market – Demand, Supply Growth, Top Industry Insights, Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2019 to 2027

The Squash Drinks Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by product type, base type, distribution channel, and geography. The global squash drink market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading squash drink market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global squash drink market is segmented on the basis of product type, base type, and distribution channel.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the squash drink market.

Top Key Players:- Apollo Fruit Products, Britvic PLC, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Harboe’s Brewery, Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nichols plc, OROS, The Coca-Cola Company, Tovali Limited, Unilever Plc

Squash is a concentrated syrup prepared using fruits. It is a non-alcoholic syrup that is widely used in beverage making. Squash drink is prepared by blending the squash with an appropriate amount of carbonated water or water. The squash drink market is expected to rise in the coming years owing to the inclination of health-conscious people towards non-alcoholic beverages.

The global squash drink market is growing at a significant pace owing to the rising demand for non-alcoholic products. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of organic fruit juices as an alternative to aerated drink is likely to drive the demand for squash drink in the coming years. However, the amount of fructose present in squash, causing health issues, is projected to hinder the growth of squash drink market. Likewise, squash containing herbal ingredients may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

