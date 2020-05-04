Stargardt Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Stargardt disease (STGD) is also called Stargardt macular dystrophy, juvenile macular degeneration, or fundus flavimaculatus. It is a rare retinal disorder inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern. Decreased central vision due to loss of photoreceptors in the macula is the hallmark of Stargardt disease. It typically develops during childhood or adolescence, but the age of onset and rate of progression can vary.

Mutations in a gene called ABCA4 are the most common cause of Stargardt disease. This gene makes a protein that normally clears away vitamin A byproducts inside rods and cones (photoreceptors). Cells that lack the ABCA4 protein accumulate clumps of lipofuscin, a fatty substance that forms yellowish flecks. As the clumps of lipofuscin increase in and around the macula, central vision becomes impaired. Eventually, these fatty deposits lead to the death of photoreceptors and vision becomes further impaired.

According to the estimates provided by the National Institute for Health, the reported prevalence of Stargardt disease is estimated to be 1 in 8,000 to 10,000 individuals.

According to American Institute of Ophthalmology, STGD is the most commonly inherited childhood and adulthood maculopathy and has a prevalence of 1 in 10,000.

Results from a study titled “The Epidemiology of Stargardt Disease in the United Kingdom” conducted by Kurt Spiteri Cornish et al. suggest an annual incidence in the United Kingdom of between 0.110 and 0.128 per 100 000 individuals.

According to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration, affecting about 30,000 people in the U.S. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.

