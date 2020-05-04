Strontium Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2020-2027 with Key Players Basstech International,Canteras Industriales, S.L.,Chemalloy

Strontium is an alkaline earth metal with high chemical reactivity. It has properties similar to those of calcium and barium. Unlike natural strontium which is stable, the synthetic isotope is radioactive and is a dangerous component of nuclear fallout. Because of its similarity with calcium, strontium is incorporated in bones. Strontium aluminate is used in glow in the dark toys because it is biologically and chemically inert. Strontium carbonates and other strontium salts are used in fireworks, which consumes about five percent of the world’s production. It is shown to reduce the vertebral fractures significantly in osteoporotic women.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Strontium market globally. This report on ‘Strontium market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of strontium market is its use in the dental industry to prepare tooth sensitive paste. It is also used in preventing tooth decay, which generates ample opportunities for the strontium market size in the forecast period. Besides, strontium ranelate is registered as a prescription drug in many countries to reduce the risk of vertebral and hip fractures. It can increase bone formation and prevent bone loss when used in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. This form of strontium is also used in killing cancer cells and is expected to bring new opportunities for the product market share in the medical and dental industry over the forecast period. The high cost associated with strontium may hamper the strontium market growth globally.

The global strontium market is segmented by product and application. With respect to the product, the strontium market is sub-segmented as strontium carbonate, strontium sulfate, strontium nitrate, and others. While, on the basis of application, the strontium market is segmented into electrical & electronics, pyrotechnic, medical & dental, personal care, paints & coatings, and others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Strontium market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Strontium market segments and regions.

