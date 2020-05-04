Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Opportunity, trends, Growth rate, Segment and Forecast 2027

Temperature controlled packing are specially designed packing instruments to cater the temperature requirement in order to safeguard the integrity of the product. The growing temperature controlled packing solution market is driven by factors such as growing food and beverage sector, increase in use of packed food, emergence of new technology, rise in control of wastage. Additionally, Strong emphasis on waste reduction of critical biologics and increase in adoption of Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP) and Phase Change Materials (PCMs) regarding pharmaceuticals is further fueling the demand for temperature controlled packing solution market.

The global temperature controlled packaging solution market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as insulated shippers, insulated containers, refrigerant and others. Similarly, based on end-user the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, homecare, personal care and others.

Some of the major players operating in the market are ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Deutsche Post AG (DHL), FedEx Corp., Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., and Testo SE and Co.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Analysis- Global Analysis Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

