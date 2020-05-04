The impact of the coronavirus on the Hand Tools Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2029

A recent market study on the global Hand Tools market reveals that the global Hand Tools market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Hand Tools market is discussed in the presented study.

The Hand Tools market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Hand Tools market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Hand Tools market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Hand Tools market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Hand Tools market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Hand Tools Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Hand Tools market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Hand Tools market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Hand Tools market

The presented report segregates the Hand Tools market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Hand Tools market.

Segmentation of the Hand Tools market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Hand Tools market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Hand Tools market report.

covered in the report include:

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

The next section analyses the market based on application and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Applications covered in the report include:

Industrial

Household

This is followed by a section analysing the market based on sales channel, which presents the forecast in terms of value. Sales channel segments included in the report are categorised into three sub-segments, which are:

Online Sales

Company Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape of the hand tools market is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers present across the value chain, their presence in the hand tools product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the market players featured in this section include:

Apex Tool Group

Channellock, Inc.

Stanley Black&Decker

Snap-On

Klein Tools

Irwin Industrial Tools

Akar Tools Limited

Wera Tools

JK Files (India) Limited

Kennametal Inc.

